The Milwaukee Bucks are facing an unexpected roster challenge after forward Bobby Portis Jr. was suspended 25 games for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy. ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported the news, citing that Portis mistakenly took Tramadol instead of Toradol, an approved painkiller. His agent, Mark Bartelstein, described the violation as an “honest mistake.”

The severity of the suspension has sparked debate, with many questioning the league’s consistency in disciplinary actions. Social media users and analysts have compared Portis' punishment to the NBA’s handling of domestic violence-related suspensions.

NBA's disciplinary consistency questioned amid Bobby Portis Jr.s' suspension

One fan reacted to the news by writing,

“25 games for taking the wrong pill seems a bit excessive considering the sh*t players have been getting away with for the past few years.”

Expand Tweet

Senior Lakers insider Anthony Irwin also weighed in, questioning why Tramadol was within reach for Portis in the first place.

“Isn’t the natural follow-up why the banned drug was in such a proximity in the first place?”

He later added,

“I’m honestly not judging. Things aren’t quite adding up here. 25 games for a medication that’s so regularly prescribed is extremely harsh, given how lenient the league has been on other suspensions recently.”

Expand Tweet

One of the most cited comparisons has been Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, who was suspended 30 games by the NBA last season after a domestic violence incident involving the mother of his children. The suspension was later shortened to 10 games after accounting for time missed the previous season.

“Miles Bridges served a sham 30-game suspension that was actually only 10 games, but Bobby Portis is set for 25 — the NBA is ridiculous.”

Another person pointed out the disparity between the two situations, writing,

“Obviously Bobby Portis is doing himself zero favors, but a 25-game suspension compared to a 10-game official suspension for Miles Bridges for his domestic abuse allegations is crazy work.”

Expand Tweet

The Bucks, currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-24 record, will have to navigate the remainder of the season without Portis. With 29 games left, beginning with a matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers (31-23) on Thursday night, Milwaukee must decide how to fill its vacant roster spot.