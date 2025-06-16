With the amount of trade rumors surrounding Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, one person who gave their opinion on the matter was teammate Bobby Portis. Though there have been some reports saying that a trade market for the Bucks star is nonexistent since he hasn't asked out for a trade, Portis would echo some of the same sentiments.

Portis would appear on the show “Run it Back” and was asked about the speculation around Antetokounmpo, but expressed how the star “bleeds green.” Antetokounmpo has been teammates with Portis for the last five seasons, where they won a championship together in 2021, as the 30-year-old questioned if people truly wanted to see the superstar be with the Toronto Raptors.

“When you’ve been on a team for a decade plus and when you’ve done so much for a city,” Portis said. “Low key, like basketball in Milwaukee wasn’t a thing until like Giannis became who he was. So when you put that much effort into a franchise, that much trust and belief, and being loyal for so long. Like I said, I always go back to the point of me saying he bleeds green. No matter what’s reported, no matter what might come into the threshold. Would you really want to see Giannis in Toronto as a basketball fan?”

There isn't a “trade market” for Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo

Despite the trade rumors with Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, it does seem like a far cry that any momentum would lead to an exit, especially judging by recent reports. ESPN's Brian Windhorst would speak a few times on how there won't be a deal, like he said on “Get Up” last Thursday.

Article Continues Below

“There’s not going to be a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade in the short-term future,” Windhorst said. “The league has come to terms with the real realization that the Bucks are going to keep him in. Giannis is not going to ask for a trade.”

Even a few days before that, Windhorst would say there isn't a “trade market” since the two-time MVP hasn't asked out and Milwaukee has no intentions to trade a franchise great.

“Right now, there is no Giannis Antetokounmpo trade market, there is no Giannis Antetokounmpo trade discussions. He has not asked for it. The Bucks are not looking to trade him.” – Brian Windhorst (via @GetUpESPN)pic.twitter.com/PpdhIK8Y7r — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

At any rate, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are looking to improve after finishing with a 48-34 record, which put them fifth in the Eastern Conference before being eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs.