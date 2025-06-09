The Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo have been the talk of the offseason, as many are wondering if the star will request a trade. Things have been quiet for the most part on both ends, and silence is usually loud. As of now, some teams are assuming that Antetokounmpo won't request a trade, according to Matt Moore.

“There hasn’t been a definitive and certain statement from Giannis Antetokounmpo or the Bucks leaked to the media about his intention to stay, but the tea leaves all read that way, and that’s the assumption being made by several teams,” Moore wrote. “So once again, everyone buried the Giannis Bucks era, and once again, the Greatest Buck Ever looks set to stay the course with the team that drafted him. You can’t blame Bucks fans for laughing at everyone and taking the victory lap once again.

“That isn’t to say he can’t have a change of heart, or that circumstances can’t change. This is the NBA after all.”

Antetokounmpo seems more like a person who would be loyal to the franchise he's been with his entire career, and he's willing to figure things out.

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo stay with the Bucks?

The Bucks have been eliminated in the first round of the playoffs for three straight seasons, and it's obvious that they need to make some changes to get over the hump. There will be a lot of questions surrounding the team and how they'll be competitive next season, especially with Damian Lillard set to miss time as he recovers from his Achilles injury. If Antetokounmpo remains with the team, he will have a heavier load to carry without his No. 2 option.

That means that the Bucks will have to find a way to improve, but they don't have much cap space to work with in free agency, and they also have their own free agents to worry about. Their best bet is to try to make a trade or two, and it would be interesting to see who they decide to acquire.

Antetokounmpo could be put in a tough situation with how the current roster is constructed, but he's shown the ability to lead the team to wins by himself. The only problem is when they get to the playoffs, will it be another first-round exit, or will they be able to take a few more steps to compete for a championship?