With all the rumors surrounding Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the idea of a trade has seemed less likely with each and every news item. As ESPN's Brian Windhorst has spoken about Antetokounmpo's future with the Bucks in the past, he once again reinforces the point about where it all stands.

The topic on “Get Up” would be about the New York Knicks and if there is a “secret plan” to trade for Antetokounmpo, but Windhorst would shut down that pipe dream without hesitation. He would go as far as to say that even the NBA “has come to terms with the realization” that he will stay with Milwaukee.

“There’s not going to be a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade in the short-term future,” Windhorst said. “The league has come to terms with the real realization that the Bucks are going to keep him in. Giannis is not going to ask for a trade.”

Windhorst also said the same sentiment on the show on Tuesday, saying there is no “trade market” since Antetokounmpo hasn't asked for a trade.

Bucks' pitch to Giannis Antetokounmpo so he can stay

In terms of what the Bucks are selling Antetokounmpo for a possible return, it could be that the superstar bought into the short-term plans for another build around him. ESPN's Shams Charania would speak on “The Pat McAfee Show” about what Milwaukee told Antetokounmpo, especially how it relates to their style of play and even taking a “gap year” to “retool.”

“One thing that they have pitched him on is having the ball in his hands a lot more next season,” Charania said on the Pat McAfee Show. “I don’t think there’s going to be any surprise if Thanasis might be on this team again. But they’re telling Giannis: we’ll give you more control, more touches, more creation responsibility. They believe they can compete in the Eastern Conference.

“Whether that’s true or not, that’s what they’re selling him. You essentially take somewhat of a gap year, retool this team, and push again next year. From my understanding, Jon Horst and Doc Rivers genuinely believe this team can make a run, especially if Giannis fully buys in. Whether that’s enough to satisfy him—we’ll see. But that’s the Bucks’ pitch.”

At any rate, the Bucks are looking to improve after finishing with a 48-34 record, which put them fifth in the Eastern Conference, though they were eliminated in the playoffs once again by the Indiana Pacers in the first round.