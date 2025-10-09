Charles Barkley fired back at Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo for his potential interest in joining the New York Knicks.

Antetokounmpo is approaching a huge season with the Bucks, as his contract is nearing its end by the 2027 season. This presents a possible pathway for him, knowing he can join a different team that will allow him to compete for championships.

Barkley talked about Antetokounmpo's interest in the Knicks during his Thursday appearance on the Rich Eisen Show. He called the Bucks star entitled, saying the Milwaukee is doing everything they can to appease the face of their franchise.

“These guys, they feel like they're entitled to play for the championship every year. … Everybody wants to win a championship, but the Bucks have done everything they possibly could,” Barkley said.

What lies ahead for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

It's clear that Charles Barkley wants Giannis Antetokounmpo to have more humility in staying with the Bucks instead of looking elsewhere.

Antetokounmpo has achieved a lot at Milwaukee. He took the franchise to the mountaintop by winning the championship in 2021, the team's first since 1971. He also took home two MVP awards and nine All-Star selections.

Antetokounmpo undeniably stands out as one of the best players in the league. He averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game throughout 67 appearances last season.

However, Milwaukee has regressed since its championship win in 2021. They have bowed out of the first round for the last three seasons, the previous two against the Indiana Pacers. If the team wishes to keep Antetokounmpo for the long term, they need to make a deep playoff run to prove to him that they are worth sticking around for.

The Bucks are going through their preseason as they have three more contests to prepare for. Their regular-season opener will be at home, hosting the Washington Wizards on Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. ET.