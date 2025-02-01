Giannis Antetokounmpo was not pleased with a fourth-quarter foul by San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul, which sent him to the floor during Milwaukee's 144-118 loss on Friday night.

With 3:46 left and the Bucks down 131-111, Antetokounmpo received a bounce pass from Taurean Prince and spun toward the basket as Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, and Chris Paul closed in. While maneuvering between Sochan and Paul, Antetokounmpo went to the floor after what appeared to be a shove from Paul.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's incident with Chris Paul

“They haven't tried me. You've gotta try me. People that know me don't try me. If you try me, you see a different side. If you try me, you're gonna get that different side of me,” the Bucks star said after the game.

The Milwaukee Bucks star crashed onto his right hip and back, quickly pointing at Paul and voicing his frustration. Gary Trent Jr. helped him up as Sochan stepped in to separate them. Khris Middleton and Victor Wembanyama pulled Sochan aside just as Stephon Castle stepped in to de-escalate the situation. After reviewing the play, officials determined Paul's foul to be a common one.

Antetokounmpo's frustration didn’t fade after the game. He lingered near half court for several seconds, eyeing Paul after the final buzzer. The two shared a brief exchange as Paul got ready for his postgame interview.

At first, Antetokounmpo downplayed the incident, calling it “a physical play” and saying “nothing” really happened. However, he later admitted, “I don't know if I was tripped or pushed.” When asked about waiting for Paul after the game, he provided a more detailed response.

The former MVP rarely finds himself in on-court altercations, a reflection of the respect he commands. His presence alone often discourages challenges, reinforcing the idea that true strength doesn’t always need to be displayed.

History between CP3 and Giannis

Chris Paul has built a reputation as one of the NBA’s top agitators, often pushing the limits of physical play. So when Giannis Antetokounmpo believed Paul played a role in sending him to the floor after a spin move in the lane on Friday night, the Bucks star made sure to let the Spurs guard hear about it.

The replay angles don’t make the play look particularly severe, but there does appear to be a subtle extra shove from Paul at the end. It also seems possible that he extended his foot just a bit more than the footage initially suggests.

It could also be a case of the “straw that broke the camel's back,” where Antetokounmpo had grown frustrated with Paul's antics over time, and this particular play, while not overly severe on its own, was just the tipping point that led to his strong reaction.

Let’s also not forget that Paul and Giannis squared off in the 2021 Finals, where tensions were high and both players were in the spotlight. That rivalry definitely adds extra heat to any interactions between the two.

If Paul didn’t have the reputation he does, Giannis’ reaction might have been different. However, considering Paul’s history, particularly during their previous encounters, it’s easier to understand why the play provoked a strong response from Antetokounmpo.