The Milwaukee Bucks have a tough game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. After originally being downgraded to questionable, Damian Lillard will not be playing against the Wolves before the All-Star break due to ongoing hamstring tightness, according to Chris Haynes.

Lillard played a key role in the Bucks’ 125-111 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday night, finishing with 38 points, seven assists, five rebounds, and a steal. However, he also struggled with 10 turnovers, which hampered Milwaukee's offensive flow. He shot 11-for-13 from the free-throw line and 11-for-24 from the field.

Milwaukee (28-24) will also be without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is set to miss his sixth consecutive game with a left calf strain. The two-time MVP last played on Feb. 2 in a 132-119 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, recording 30 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and a block while shooting 14-for-21 from the field.

Minnesota (30-24) is also coming off a tough outing, having lost 128-107 to the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers (43-10) on Monday night. The Timberwolves struggled defensively, allowing Cleveland to shoot 53.4% from the field.

Damian Lillard's injury status vs. Timberwolves

Lillard, now in his 13th NBA season and second with Milwaukee, has been a key contributor throughout the campaign. He is averaging 25.8 points, 7.5 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc across 44 appearances. His performance earned him his ninth career All-Star selection, with the festivities set to take place this weekend in San Francisco.

Over the Bucks’ last five games, Lillard has elevated his production, averaging 29.6 points, 9.2 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and one steal per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. His recent surge has been crucial for Milwaukee as it navigates a tightly contested Eastern Conference playoff race.

With both Lillard and Antetokounmpo dealing with injuries, the Bucks will likely look to Kyle Kuzma and Brook Lopez to take on an expanded offensive role. Bobby Portis has also been a key contributor during Antetokounmpo’s absence, averaging 19.8 points and 10.2 rebounds over the last four games.

Minnesota, led by Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert, will attempt to capitalize on Milwaukee’s injury concerns. The Timberwolves, who rank among the NBA’s top defensive teams this season, will look to limit the Bucks’ offensive production without their two leading scorers fully healthy.

After Wednesday's game, the Bucks will not be back in action until after the All-Star break on Feb. 20 against the LA Clippers.