The Milwaukee Bucks had a positive injury update on star guard Damian Lillard.

Ahead of the Bucks' game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night, head coach Doc Rivers discussed the ongoing status of Lillard. The star guard has been absent from the court since March 18, recovering from a blood clot. He was averaging 24.9 points, 7.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game prior to joining the sidelines.

However, Rivers had a positive statement on how Lillard is doing so far.

“He had a great report the other day… the numbers are phenomenal. … We have much more hope today than we did three days ago,” Rivers said.

“He had a great report the other day… the numbers are phenomenal. … We have much more hope today than we did three days ago.” Doc Rivers provided an update on Damian Lillard 🙏 (via @Bucks)pic.twitter.com/A9PTkCl8cX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Damian Lillard's Bucks played against 76ers

It marks a positive turn for Damian Lillard as he progresses in his recovery from the blood clot situation. Having him back for the playoffs would be beneficial for the Bucks in making a deep run.

In the meantime, the Bucks took care of business by beating the 76ers 126-113. Trailing 39-25 after the first quarter, Milwaukee responded with a 36-point outing in the second quarter. Philadelphia was unable to fight back as the visitors took the momentum and did not look back.

Seven players scored in double-digits for the Bucks, including a dominant performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo. He finished with 35 points, 20 assists and 17 rebounds on 12-of-19 shooting from the field. Brook Lopez came next with 17 points and three rebounds while Kyle Kuzma provided 16 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Milwaukee improved to a 42-34 record on the season, moving up to the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are three games behind the Indiana Pacers and six games behind the New York Knicks.

Following Thursday's win over the 76ers, the Bucks will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Miami Heat on April 5 at 8 p.m. ET.