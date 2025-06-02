The Milwaukee Bucks' future outlook doesn't look very promising especially in the aftermath of Damian Lillard's Achilles injury that will sideline him, presumably, for the entirety of the 2025-26 season. Lillard was supposed to be the superstar piece the Bucks needed to re-ignite their championship fire, but instead, they fell in the first round of the playoffs in two consecutive years. Now, their roster is in dire straits, fueling Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors even further.

Lillard is already 34 years of age, and while the wonders of modern medicine open up the possibility that the Bucks star manages to recover back to superstar status, the odds are not on his side. Regardless, the Bucks star is doing everything in his power to recover back to full strength. He's now doing some light work on the treadmill, as evidenced by the video he posted on his Instagram story earlier today.

Damian Lillard making progress in recovery from an Achilles injury 🙌 (via @Dame_Lillard/ IG)pic.twitter.com/2m9xPF0yBi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Now, that is very light work and shouldn't get fans' hopes up too much. After all, the timeline for recovery from an Achilles tear typically takes half a year. And for the Bucks star, he needs to be more careful with his recovery. As a small guard in the NBA, he needs his burst, agility, and quickness to keep on playing at a high level, and he cannot afford to rush anything in his recuperation process.

Lillard, however, has always been one of the most hardworking in the NBA, so if there's anyone who can put this setback in the rearview mirror as if nothing happened, it's him. He's going to have to take plenty of time off, however. For all the plaudits Kevin Durant gets for returning to near-peak form after tearing his Achilles, he ended up having 18 months off before returning to play.

Article Continues Below

Torn Achilles shatters Damian Lillard and the Bucks' season

Lillard was incredible yet again during the 2024-25 season. He may no longer be the 30 points per game scorer he was during his heyday, but he noticeably played better in his second season with the Bucks. Alas, Lillard ended up suffering deep vein thrombosis in his right calf, and shortly after a miraculous recovery, ended up succumbing to a torn Achilles.

The Bucks can only hope that Lillard returns to superstar status. Lillard will be making around $58 million during the 2026-27 season, and by then, Milwaukee could have fallen off a cliff already. At the very least, they could recoup some sort of value for Lillard if he is able to completely recover from this debilitating injury.