The Milwaukee Bucks' future outlook doesn't look very promising especially in the aftermath of Damian Lillard's Achilles injury that will sideline him, presumably, for the entirety of the 2025-26 season. Lillard was supposed to be the superstar piece the Bucks needed to re-ignite their championship fire, but instead, they fell in the first round of the playoffs in two consecutive years. Now, their roster is in dire straits, fueling Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors even further.

Lillard is already 34 years of age, and while the wonders of modern medicine open up the possibility that the Bucks star manages to recover back to superstar status, the odds are not on his side. Regardless, the Bucks star is doing everything in his power to recover back to full strength. He's now doing some light work on the treadmill, as evidenced by the video he posted on his Instagram story earlier today.

Now, that is very light work and shouldn't get fans' hopes up too much. After all, the timeline for recovery from an Achilles tear typically takes half a year. And for the Bucks star, he needs to be more careful with his recovery. As a small guard in the NBA, he needs his burst, agility, and quickness to keep on playing at a high level, and he cannot afford to rush anything in his recuperation process.

Lillard, however, has always been one of the most hardworking in the NBA, so if there's anyone who can put this setback in the rearview mirror as if nothing happened, it's him. He's going to have to take plenty of time off, however. For all the plaudits Kevin Durant gets for returning to near-peak form after tearing his Achilles, he ended up having 18 months off before returning to play.

Article Continues Below
More Milwaukee Bucks News
Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) controls the ball
Knicks rumors: Bill Simmons floats blockbuster Giannis Antetokounmpo 3-team tradeJulian Ojeda ·
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) gets ready to play the New Orleans Pelicans at Fiserv Forum.
Bucks rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo will be ‘first up’ in wild offseason, says Brian WindhorstPreston Byers ·
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) talk after their game at TD Garden.
Damian Lillard shares photo with Celtics’ Jayson Tatum amid Achilles rehabsZachary Howell ·
Shaq’s OGs guard Stephen Curry (30) of the Golden State Warriors and forward Jayson Tatum (0) of the Boston Celtics and guard Damian Lillard (0) of the Milwaukee Bucks and forward Kevin Durant (35) of the Phoenix Suns celebrate with the trophy after defeating Chuck’s Global Stars during the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center.
Giannis Antetokounmpo makes strong declaration for 2026 NBA All-Star GameScotty White ·
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) in the second half.
Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo breaks silence on viral ankle-breaker momentJosh Davis ·
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before game three against the Indiana Pacers in the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum.
Carmelo Anthony on why Giannis Antetokounmpo trade is unlike Luka DoncicScotty White ·

Torn Achilles shatters Damian Lillard and the Bucks' season

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dribbles the ball while Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) defends during game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
© Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Lillard was incredible yet again during the 2024-25 season. He may no longer be the 30 points per game scorer he was during his heyday, but he noticeably played better in his second season with the Bucks. Alas, Lillard ended up suffering deep vein thrombosis in his right calf, and shortly after a miraculous recovery, ended up succumbing to a torn Achilles.

The Bucks can only hope that Lillard returns to superstar status. Lillard will be making around $58 million during the 2026-27 season, and by then, Milwaukee could have fallen off a cliff already. At the very least, they could recoup some sort of value for Lillard if he is able to completely recover from this debilitating injury.