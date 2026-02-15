Bucks' star Giannis Antetokounmpo took a brief break from a challenging season to showcase his competitive spirit on a different stage, coaching Team Giannis to a 65-58 win in the All-Star Celebrity Game. Alongside his brothers and Mookie Betts, the Milwaukee player guided his roster through a tight contest at the Kia Forum, underscoring his simple desire to win, no matter the setting.

While managing a diverse group that included MVP Rome Flynn and even ESPN’s Shams Charania, Giannis balanced the event’s fun with his trademark intensity. Currently sidelined with a calf strain, the two-time MVP used the weekend as a vital reprieve from the ongoing noise surrounding the Bucks' recent struggles and trade deadline rumors.

His dedication to the city remains a focal point as he navigates these professional hurdles.

As shared by Oh No He Didn't on X, Giannis remains steadfast in his current environment:

“As of today I'm committed to the Milwaukee Bucks, I'm committed to the people that I work with, my teammates, the coaching staff, coach Doc and Jon in the front office…you will never hear me say I don't want to be a Milwaukee Buck. I am a winner, and I'm extremely loyal. Growing up you dream oh what if I played for the Knicks Madison Square Garden? What if I get drafted by the Lakers and now I'm teammates with Kobe, what if I go play for the Cavs and Lebron pass me the ball? If there were ever be a scenario of me not being a Milwaukee Buck no more I don't want anybody to ever think like hey man I quit on my team because this is my team and I love it.”

This commitment was on full display even during the weekend’s moments, such as when he offered hilarious advice to former NBA center Tacko Fall.

Encouraging the 7-foot-6 giant to embrace his size rather than mimic modern perimeter-oriented bigs, Giannis told him to “quit trying to be like Wemby, be like Shaq!”

Despite the awkwardness of coaching media figures like Charania following recent front-office friction, Antetokounmpo’s focus stayed on the game and his deep-rooted connection to the Milwaukee franchise.