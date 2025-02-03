More shocking reactions have come in, as a result of the Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis trade. This time, Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers gave his insight. Throughout his NBA life, he's seen various crazy moves happen. As a former player and now coach, dynasties were built, but he hasn't seen a trade like this.

He gave a funny response when asked about the trade involving Doncic and Davis.

“I thought it was AI-generated,” Rivers said. “Then I found out it was real… It's a shocking trade.”

Even with the Bucks being involved in trade rumors of their own, they were never involved with the former Dallas Mavericks guard or the former Los Angeles Lakers forward. They were all involving Jimmy Butler. Still, the late Saturday night trade shocked many.

For instance, Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo thought that the Doncic and Davis trade was fake news. It goes to show the unpredictability of the NBA, as well as the loyalty of superstar players. Many thought that the former Mavericks franchise player would never be traded. However, it's now evident that no one is safe.

Doc Rivers on what Bucks feel about Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade

His short, yet distinct answer goes to show the sudden shock by many across the league. Even the two-star players involved in the trade had no idea about the move until it happened. Also, the Mavericks' general manager, Nico Harrison, was the one who initiated the conversations.

He spoke with no other team but the Lakers. Trading away an MVP candidate, an All-NBA player, and the franchise cornerstone hasn't been taken too lightly. Still, the shocking move just before the NBA Trade Deadline was one that not many saw happening. A superstar for a superstar trade isn't common at any point.

Funny enough, it's also the first time that two All-Stars were traded for one another midseason. With the trade deadline set to end on Thursday, this could be the first domino to fall in a long line of potential move. For instance, De'Aaron Fox was traded to the San Antonio Spurs as a part of a 3-team trade on Sunday evening.

More moves might happen before Thursday's, but the Doncic and Davis trade proves to be a true catalyst for more moves to come. Now, the question arises: Will the Bucks make any trade deadline acquisitions? That remains to be seen, but something could happen before Thursday. However, time will tell.