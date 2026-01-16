The problems continue to mount for the Milwaukee Bucks, and it seems the answers won't just show up out of nowhere.

Once again, the Bucks looked listless, as they succumbed to the San Antonio Spurs, 119-10, at Frost Bank Center on Thursday. At one stretch, the Bucks were down by as much as 29 points.

While they tried to rally in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Spurs, 32-12, the cushion was too big for them to overcome.

For Bucks coach Doc Rivers, they lost the game in the second quarter. San Antonio took a 10-point lead at halftime, 63-53.

“I thought the first half, the fouling (was our problem). They had, what, 20 free throws at halftime? Listen, we had 48 threes (attempts), 40 were really good shots, but they didn't go in, so it's a make-or-miss league,” said Rivers, as reported by The Athletic's Eric Nehm.

“I really loved the game plan. I thought we played the right way overall. I thought the fouling and then that last six minutes of the second quarter, they got away from us.”

Doc Rivers, on how the game got away from the Bucks in the second quarter: pic.twitter.com/21fBjckjvX — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) January 16, 2026

The Spurs went 23-of-27 from the charity stripe, while the Bucks shot 16-of-22. San Antonio outrebounded Milwaukee, 50-37.

The Bucks absorbed their straight loss and fell to 17-24. They got booed by their home fans at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday after being blown out by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points, five rebounds, and two steals against the Spurs. Kyle Kuzma added 18 points and three rebounds off the bench.

With the way their season is unfolding, the Bucks should be desperate for changes, even if that means parting ways with some future assets.