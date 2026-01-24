There may not be another team in the NBA with a bleaker outlook than the Milwaukee Bucks do. Not only is Giannis Antetokounmpo set to undergo an MRI that he believes would bring some bad injury news, they also lost to a shorthanded Denver Nuggets team, 102-100, that was without Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and rising star Peyton Watson.

This Bucks franchise does not control its first-round pick until 2031, and they don't have many young players their fans can be excited over. Ryan Rollins has been promising, and so has Kevin Porter Jr. (who is also on the mend), but other than that, the Bucks haven't exactly drafted well or developed many youngsters.

But chief among the fans' concerns is the fact that Doc Rivers continues to be the team's head coach. Rivers' reputation has gone south over the past half-decade or so, and fans do not like that he's still leading the team on the sidelines.

“Doc’s horrible and the Bucks have no wiggle room to make the moves necessary to compete for a title,” X user @Maj0rSwagger wrote.

“Hot take that’s not actually a hot take, Doc Rivers needs to be fired.. This bulls**t Iso ball nonsense has made the bucks significantly worse since the signing of Rivers. Need to see more sets, more acting moving the ball across court and or being stagnant,” @GabeFernandez26 added.

“I’ll never watch a game again if Doc is still the coach,” @Eli_kihl21 furthered.

“I can’t with this Bucks team man. Fire Doc INTO THE SUN!!!” @AidanShiepe expressed.

Bucks face the harsh consequences of shortsighted decision-making

One could trace the Bucks' downfall to the first-round exit they experienced in 2023 at the hands of the eighth-seeded Miami Heat. That playoff defeat led to them firing Mike Budenholzer, replacing him with Adrian Griffin (whom Rivers later replaced). They also dealt Jrue Holiday for Damian Lillard after that playoff loss.

Now, the Bucks don't have much to work with, roster-building wise, and they don't have the cap space to do anything. They are stuck, which is the worst place to be in in the NBA.