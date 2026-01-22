Head coach Doc Rivers and the Milwaukee Bucks never held a lead in their 122-102 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Some believe Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo was passive against the Thunder. No All-Star Jalen Williams or starting center Isaiah Hartenstein, which felt like would set the stage for a big night for Antetokounmpo, who finished with 19 points on 8-of-11 attempts, 14 rebounds, and seven assists.

After the game, Doc Rivers looked ahead to the Bucks' current three-game homestand, which continues against the Nuggets on Friday.

“We're not hot right now. There's no doubt about it. You can see it in our spirit,” Rivers said. “When you get jumped on the way we got jumped on the last three or four games, that's something you don't want. That's something we haven't had all year, but it's here. We played great the first two and a half quarters in the Atlanta game. Then, we kind of went back to what we've been doing wrong.

“These next games are huge for us. All winnable games, all at home. We get some rest, I think we'll find out what we have in these next four or five games. It's big for us.”

AJ Green added 15 points. Bobby Portis' 15 points, nine assists, and six rebounds led the Bucks' bench. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 40 points on 16-of-19 attempts, 11 assists, seven rebounds, and one steal to lead the Thunder to victory.

Giannis Antetokounmpo calls out ‘selfish' teammates

All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo expressed his frustration with Bucks teammates after Wednesday's 20-point loss to the Thunder. For Antetokounmpo, his Bucks teammates aren't putting forth enough effort, and only playing for themselves.

“We're not playing hard… We're not playing to win,” Antetokounmpo told reporters. “We're not playing together. Our chemistry's not there. Guys are being selfish. Guys are trying to look for their own shots instead of looking for the right shot for the team. Guys trying to do it on their own.

“At times I feel like when we are down 10, down 15, down 20, we try to make it up in one play, and that's not going to work. We just gotta keep chipping away possession by possession.”

The Bucks will host the Nuggets and the Mavericks on Friday and Sunday at Fiserv Forum.