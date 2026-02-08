Recently, it was revealed that the Milwaukee Bucks would not be trading Giannis Antetokounmpo prior to the NBA trade deadline despite months of speculation on that front. The decision continued a saga that has captivated the NBA world dating back to last offseason, with major questions around what exactly the Bucks' strategy is moving forward.

Antetokounmpo drew some criticism from fans after the deadline by announcing his partnership with Kalshi, a prediction market with sports trading opportunities, which many perceived to be poor form in the wake of the trade deadline nothing burger.

Now, Antetokounmpo has announced another business venture he will partake in moving forward: the ownership group of the Chelsea FC Women.

Antetokounmpo took to social media, writing that Chelsea FC is ” a historic club built on passion, excellence, and a winning culture. Chelsea’s history speaks for itself, and I’m excited to contribute to the future by supporting continued growth and impact in women’s sport. This is about ambition, legacy, and pushing the game to new heights. Up the Chels!” per his account on X, formerly Twitter.

While the move might be exciting to Antetokounmpo and his agents, it's not the news that Bucks fans, or fans from several other fanbases around the league, were hoping would be announced regarding the future Hall of Famer around this time of year.

Antetokounmpo reportedly had plenty of suitors on the trade market over the last several weeks, but ultimately, it appears that none of them made an offer big enough that the Bucks couldn't refuse it.

Now, it remains to be seen what the strategy will be for Milwaukee moving forward this year, as the team would heavily benefit from losing as much as possible in order to secure a better draft pick, although they will receive the lesser of their own selection and that of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Bucks will next take the floor on Monday vs the Orlando Magic.