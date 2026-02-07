The 2026 NBA trade deadline has come and gone, and the Milwaukee Bucks have finally exhaled. After months of feverish speculation, “The Greek Freak” is staying put. Giannis Antetokounmpo effectively silenced the noise, at least for now, with a single post on social media, sharing the iconic “I’m not leaving” scene from The Wolf of Wall Street and declaring that “Legends don’t chase. They attract.“

For the Bucks faithful, it was a moment of euphoria. But now that the dust has settled on East State Street, a harsh reality is setting in. The franchise managed to keep its superstar, but they failed to do the one thing that would make his decision worthwhile: they didn't fix the team around him.

The Bucks' biggest mistake at the 2026 NBA trade deadline wasn't keeping Giannis; it was the baffling decision to trade Cole Anthony and Amir Coffey for a package of Ousmane Dieng, Nick Richards, and Nigel Hayes-Davis.

The Cole Anthony confusion

Let's break down the deal. To get Dieng and Richards, the Bucks sent out Cole Anthony. While Anthony isn't an All-Star, he was one of the few reliable sparks off the Milwaukee bench this season. He provided ball-handling, shot creation, and the ability to run the offense when Antetokounmpo or Damian Lillard sat.

Trading him for Dieng is the definition of a timeline mismatch. Dieng, formerly of the Oklahoma City Thunder, is a 22-year-old developmental project. He has length and potential, but he hasn't proven he can contribute to a playoff rotation. If the Bucks were rebuilding, taking a flyer on Dieng makes sense. But they aren't rebuilding, they just reaffirmed their marriage to a 31-year-old superstar who wants to win now.

By swapping a proven rotation scorer for a developmental wing and a backup big in Richards, who is serviceable but redundant if Bobby Portis is healthy, the Bucks effectively lowered their ceiling for the 2025-26 season. They got younger, yes, but they also got worse in the immediate future. When you have a top-five player in his prime, you don't make moves for 2028; you make moves for April.

The Bucks could have added Ayo Dosunmu

The sting of the Anthony trade is made worse by looking at who else was on the market, and who the Bucks didn't get. While Milwaukee was busy acquiring projects, the Minnesota Timberwolves were aggressive, landing Ayo Dosunmu from the Chicago Bulls.

This is the move Milwaukee should have made.

Dosunmu is exactly the archetype the Bucks have been screaming for: a gritty, athletic point-of-attack defender who can navigate screens, harass ball-handlers, and hit open 3s. He is the antidote to the perimeter breakdowns that have plagued the Bucks' defense for two seasons. The Timberwolves got him by packaging young assets – Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller – and second-round picks.

Did the Bucks have the assets to outbid Minnesota? Maybe, maybe not. But they had Anthony. They had their own young pieces. They had 2031 draft equity. The mistake wasn't just losing Anthony; it was failing to leverage him into a player like Dosunmu, who actually moves the needle. Instead of upgrading their perimeter defense, they watched a direct competitor in the West get tougher while they got more “experimental.”

The Bucks are stuck in the middle