The Milwaukee Bucks (36-25) have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard as questionable for Saturday night’s home matchup against the Orlando Magic (29-35). They will tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum as they continue their three-game homestand.

Antetokounmpo is dealing with a non-COVID illness, while Lillard has been listed with a left eye contusion. Both last played in Milwaukee’s dominant 137-107 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. Antetokounmpo recorded a double-double in the win, finishing with 32 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, and a steal. Lillard led all scorers with 34 points while adding five assists, three rebounds, and two steals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard’s injury status for Bucks vs. Magic

With both stars listed as questionable, the Bucks will likely assess their availability closer to game time.

Antetokounmpo has been one of the league’s most dominant forces this season, averaging 30.8 points, 12.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 60.5% from the field across 49 appearances. Lillard, now in his second season with the Bucks, has provided a strong offensive presence, averaging 25.5 points, 7.2 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc.

The Bucks enter the contest on a four-game winning streak, aiming to extend their momentum against a struggling Magic team. Orlando is currently on a five-game skid and has dropped seven of its last 10 games.

Milwaukee has controlled the season series against Orlando, winning all three previous matchups, including their play-in tournament victory in December. Their most recent meeting in January resulted in a 122-93 Bucks win, with Lillard leading the way with 30 points, five rebounds, four assists, and four steals.

The Bucks currently hold the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and remain three games behind the New York Knicks (40-23) for the third seed. They will look to gain ground in the standings before closing out their homestand against the league-leading Cleveland Cavaliers (53-10), who continue to set the pace in the conference. With playoff positioning becoming increasingly critical, Milwaukee will look to maintain its momentum while monitoring the health of its star duo.