Giannis Antetokounmpo notched another legacy moment on Wednesday night with a lefty layup that put him at 20,000 points in his NBA career. Milwaukee Bucks fans serenaded him with chants of “M-V-P” as a tribute video showed footage tracing his incredible journey from the streets of Athens, Greece, to the NBA mountaintop. The moment filled his coach, Doc Rivers, with appreciation for his once-in-a-generation superstar and some gripes about how little the league seems to notice.

“I hear about everybody else, and I don't hear enough about what Giannis is doing,” Rivers said after the Bucks' 134-107 win over the Dallas Mavericks. “He's having a career year this year. And it's, in some ways, at least, I feel like it's going unnoticed.”

Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP who's having arguably his best season ever at age 30, ranks only No. 4 in the current MVP standings, behind Nicola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Jayson Tatum. Rivers lauded Antetokounmpo's elite work on both ends of the court. The former Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 has been first-team All-Defense four times.

Playing his entire career in the league's fourth-smallest media market likely plays a role in going more under the NBA radar than he would in Chicago, New York or Los Angeles. Being a relatively quiet superstar also factors in.

“To me, he's like Groundhog Day,” the Bucks coach said. “He does it every day, the same thing. And I think at times, we do take it for granted.”

Related Milwaukee Bucks NewsArticle continues below
Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo is 100% sure he’ll hit 30,000 points milestone
Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo is 100% sure he’ll hit 30,000 points milestone
Giannis Antetokounmpo with Bucks fans cheering him
Bucks fans erupt after Giannis Antetokounmpo joins 20,000-point club
Bucks All-Star Damian Lillard next to the Bucks logo with the Milwaukee city skyline in the background in an interview with Chris Haynes
Bucks’ Damian Lillard reveals exact moment he knew Milwaukee was place to be

Antetokounmpo's points milestone places him in elite company. He's the sixth-youngest NBA player to hit 20,000 points. He currently sits at No. 52 on the league's all-time scoring list. Teammate Damian Lillard ranks #37 all-time with 22,453 points.

The pair showed their ongoing scoring prowess in Wednesday's rout of the undermanned Mavericks. Lillard shot 73% on his way to scoring 34 points. Antetokounmpo shot 65% and scored 32 points.

Antetokounmpo made clear after the game that he's just getting started. Will he hit the 30,000-point mark, as all five players who reached 20,000 points at a younger age than him?

“For sure, 100% I'm going to get there,” he said. “I don't know how I'll do it, but I'm gonna show up every single day and I'm gonna do it. “