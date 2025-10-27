The Milwaukee Bucks dropped their first game of the season, losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-113 despite a dominant performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak scored 40 points with 14 rebounds and nine assists, going 16-20 from shooting.

And despite the loss, Giannis is more concerned about the Bucks getting their act together for the next game.

“Good teams don't lose two in a row,” Antetokounmpo said. “We gotta go back home and play against the Knicks and hopefully we can get a win,” he said, per Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“I think we came into this game and we fought the first minute to the last minute,” Antetokounmpo said.

“We were down 15 or 16, got back to the game, guys were making shots, guys were making an extra effort defensively and we got close to the game but we wasn't able to finish it,” he continued, referencing the fact that the Bucks were without the likes of Kyle Kuzma, Cole Anthony and Kevin Porter Jr.

However, Giannis does not want to focus on excuses.

“It doesn't matter who plays; as long as you go out there and you're going to give everything you have and this is who we're going to be: we're going to be a bunch of guys that play hard, that make plays, that space the floor the right way, guys that make open shots and guys that give everything every single night and make every single night a bar fight,” he concluded.

Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter to close the game. Evan Mobley had 23 points, eight rebounds, and six assists, and went 12-for-12 at the line. It was the 23rd time in franchise history a Cavalier made all free throws on 12 or more attempts.

Antetokounmpo logged his 29th career 40–10–5, tying Russell Westbrook, James Harden, and Elgin Baylor for third all-time, and recorded his eighth such game on at least 70% shooting, extending his NBA record. He also became the first player to open a season with 100-plus points, 40-plus rebounds and 15-plus assists through three games.