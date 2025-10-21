The idea of a possible Giannis Antetokounmpo trade has been rumored over the past few months. However, the Milwaukee Bucks star's latest comments suggest a deal won't be coming to fruition anytime soon. A trade was already unlikely, but Giannis' confident belief in Milwaukee will only strengthen the narrative of him ultimately remaining with the Bucks.

“We're not the favorites, you know, but we're going to be a problem,” Giannis said recently, via the Bucks (quote via ClutchPoints). “We're going to be a problem, we're going to be dangerous. The team is set up in a way that is very, very dangerous. We have a lot of shooting, we have a lot of play-makers and ball-handlers, we have a lot of defenders. You know, we can switch. We have an incredible big that can space the floor and can be a problem defensively. We are set up exactly how you need to set up to make a statement.

“Now, our goal is Wednesday (regular season opener vs. Washington Wizards). After that, stay healthy. And after that, get to the playoffs, you know, be in the playoffs and try to win a playoff series.”

Article Continues Below

The Bucks are looking to compete with Giannis leading the way. Milwaukee may not be the favorite — as Antetokounmpo mentioned — but Milwaukee could certainly still make noise in the Eastern Conference standings. The East is open this season and the Bucks will have an opportunity to make a competitive run.

Could trade rumors still swirl? Anything is possible, but Giannis is seemingly confident in his team and is focused on helping Milwaukee this year.