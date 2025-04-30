Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks dropped Game 5 against Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers, officially eliminating them from playoff contention. Without Damian Lillard, who suffered a season-ending torn Achilles injury, the Bucks had an uphill battle to climb.

Despite nearly pulling off the upset win, Milwaukee fell 119-118 in overtime.

Giannis Antetokounmpo on potentially winning another NBA title with Bucks

The Bucks held a 118-111 lead over the Pacers in overtime with under 40 seconds remaining. From there, Milwaukee committed two costly turnovers that saw Indiana capitalize. According to the NBA, it's only the second time in NBA playoff history that a team overcame a seven point deficit in the final minute of the play-by-play era.

Antetokounmpo finished the game with 30 points, 20 rebounds, 13 assists, two steals, and two blocked shots in 44 minutes of play. The loss means that all questions will immediately turn to the future of Giannis and where the Bucks go given Damian Lillard's Achilles tear.

The Bucks star was asked about it, but declined to add any fuel to the fire.

“I’m not going to do this,” Antetokounmpo said. “Whatever I say it’s not going to translate. I wish I was still playing. I wish I was still competing and heading back to Milwaukee. So I don't know.”

Asked if he thinks he can win another title in Milwaukee: “I’m not going to do this…whatever I say it’s not going to translate…I wish I was still playing.” I’ll try to post the video later but if we can avoid an entire off-season of fake trade rumors that would be lovely. https://t.co/86NgICQXBD — Scott Grodsky (@ScottGrodsky) April 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Antetokounmpo signed a three-year, $175.37 million contract extension with the Bucks in October 2023, and the deal is set to keep him in Milwaukee through the 2026-27 season with a player option for the 2027-28 season.

The 30-year old Greek superstar just finished his 12th season in the NBA, all with the Bucks. In 67 appearances this season, Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 60.1 percent from the field.