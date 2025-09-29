Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is not in attendance at the team's Media Day on Monday after testing positive for COVID, general manager Jon Horst announced.

Antetokounmpo has been stuck in Greece and is unable to travel as a result of his illness. However, there is a chance Antetokounmpo will talk with reporters and the media later in the day via a Zoom call.

The good news for Giannis and the Bucks is that he should be cleared to travel and join the team for training camp and the start of the NBA preseason by the end of the week. There aren't any concerns that this will be a prolonged absence.

Then again, the NBA monitors COVID situations closely and do still have strict protocols in place to ensure the health of the league at large. Upon returning to Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo will be tested again to ensure he is 100 percent before rejoining the team.

Recently, the Bucks star participated in the EuroBasket 2025 tournament and led Greece to the bronze medal. He averaged 27.3 points per game in the European tournament further solidifying his title as one of the greatest basketball players in the world.

This is a developing story that will be updated shortly.