Giannis Antetokounmpo has made numerous headlines recently. Aside from all the trade speculation surrounding the two-time NBA MVP and his future with the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis' family has been in the news with reports suggesting that they are no longer in Milwaukee with him.

After spending time overseas in his home country with his family this offseason, recent reports from Tovima.com, a Greek news source, claim that his wife, Mariah, and their four children have permanently moved to Athens.

The Greek publication claims his wife and kids have already moved into a “brand new futuristic-looking and custom-built apartment” complex in Athens’ “diplomatic row” and won't reportedly return to Milwaukee until the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Well, this report caught Antetokounmpo's attention, as the Bucks star called out these rumors with a lengthy post on Instagram.

“Stop lying and putting my family in danger. The publicity is a result of my own choices, not my children’s. Every child has the right to grow up without the pressure of publicity. Every child needs space to grow, to explore themselves and the world, without feeling watched or judged,” Antetokounmpo's statement read in Greek, via Google Translate. “As a parent, I have a responsibility to protect their privacy so that they can grow up with confidence, dignity, and a sense of security.

“Do not upload my children to any platform again… ENOUGH.”

Whether or not Giannis' family has actually moved to Greece is still unknown, but it's not really anybody's business what he and his family decide for their children. That is why Antetokounmpo was outraged over this report, which specifically made sure to target his family and disclose their whereabouts.

Giannis will make decisions to best protect his family, as every father should, and his response on social media should not come as a shock to anyone.

As Antetokounmpo prepares for the 2025-26 NBA season, his 13th year with the Bucks organization, many are wondering how much longer he will be in Milwaukee.

It isn't a secret to anyone around the league that Giannis has been giving through to his future with the franchise, especially given his desire to win another championship. Since his first NBA Finals run in 2021 with the Bucks, Antetokounmpo and the team have come up short in recent years, losing in the first round of the playoffs three straight seasons.

Although recent reports have linked Antetokounmpo to the New York Knicks as his preferred trade destination, this sweepstakes for one of the league's most dominant players could heat up tenfold with numerous teams involved should the Bucks' struggles persist.

Only time will tell what the future holds for Giannis and the Bucks.