The Milwaukee Bucks are just over two weeks away from kicking off their 2025-26 season with Giannis Antetokounmpo miraculously still on the team despite rampant trade rumors over the summer. Antetokounmpo was recently absent from the team's media day after dealing with COVID-19, but is expected to be ready for the start of the season.

Recently, some news was reported on Antetokounmpo's family and where they will be staying while Giannis plays for the Bucks.

“Antetokounmpo’s wife and children have already moved into a brand new futuristic-looking and custom-built apartment complex in Athens’ “diplomatic row” neighborhood, Paleo Psychiko,” reported Tomiva.com.

The Antetokounmpos' decision to move to Greece occurred after “Mariah (Antetokounmpo) was asked if she preferred Milwaukee, where Giannis plays for the NBA’s Bucks, or Athens, with the nod going to the Greek capital.

The report also noted that “His wife and kids will reportedly return to Milwaukee for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.”

It's not uncommon for NBA players to live in separate cities from their families, especially when a player is recently traded and already has roots down somewhere else.

A big year for the Bucks

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, with his family in a wealthy Greek neighborhood, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be trying to help guide the Bucks back into contender status, and he won't have much help to do so.

The Bucks made a desperate move this offseason by cutting Damian Lillard and using the temporary cap space they got from that to sign former Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, hoping he will give them a younger version of the three-point shooting and rim protection that Brook Lopez, now a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, provided for so many years.

However, outside of Antetokounmpo and Turner, there isn't a ton to be enthusiastic about on this Bucks roster, with the perimeter scoring leaning heavily on journeymen players like Kevin Porter Jr. and Kyle Kuzma.

In any case, the Bucks are set to kick off their 2025-26 season on October 22 at home against the Washington Wizards.