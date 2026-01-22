The Milwaukee Bucks were defeated by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, losing by a final score of 122-102. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 19 points and 14 rebounds in the loss. Trade rumors continue to swirl around Giannis, and his comments from after the game won't help to stop the rumors.

"We're not playing hard. We're not playing to win. We're not playing together. Our chemistry's not there. Guys are being selfish…Guys trying to do it on their own.” Giannis Antetokounmpo after the Bucks' loss to OKC 👀 pic.twitter.com/EEMisHDy9t — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 22, 2026

“We're not playing hard… We're not playing to win,” Antetokounmpo told reporters. “We're not playing together. Our chemistry's not there. Guys are being selfish. Guys are trying to look for their own shots instead of looking for the right shot for the team. Guys trying to do it on their own.

“At times I feel like when we are down 10, down 15, down 20, we try to make it up in one play, and that's not going to work. We just gotta keep chipping away possession by possession.”

The Bucks losing to the Thunder — the best team in the NBA — is understandable. There are not many teams that can say they have defeated OKC this year. However, Giannis clearly was not a fan of his team's effort and decision making in the game.

Milwaukee now holds an 18-25 overall record. If the season ended today, the 11th place Bucks would not even have a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

It has been a frustrating season, and one has to wonder if a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade will end up coming to fruition. Antetokounmpo has been loyal to Milwaukee and he very well could stay with the Bucks past the trade deadline, but a move seems to be a possibility at the very least.