It feels like the Milwaukee Bucks are walking a tightrope these days as they continue to struggle in their campaign, while also trying to navigate the situation involving Giannis Antetokounmpo.

With the trade deadline just around the corner, the Bucks must be feeling the pressure on what to do with Antetokounmpo. The two-time MVP has repeatedly said he wants to focus on the season instead of the outside noise.

For ESPN's Kendrick Perkins, everything hinges on the Bucks' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

“I'm thinking about the comments after last game from Giannis, and I'm thinking, if they get smoked tonight, I think this could end the relationship,” said Perkins.

“I'm looking forward to seeing how the Bucks and Giannis respond.”

The Bucks are coming off a win against the Atlanta Hawks, 112-110, on Monday. Antetokounmpo tallied 21 points, 17 rebounds, and six assists in 30 minutes.

After the game, the 31-year-old forward said he is taking the season “day by day.” When asked about the trade chatter, he merely reiterated what he has been saying over the past few months.

“I can’t control that, I can’t control what other teams do. I just try to focus on doing my job, which is to compete and try to win games,” said Antetokounmpo in a report from EuroHoops' Aris Barkas.

Last month, Antetokounmpo and the front office sat down to discuss the future, but nothing specific has been revealed to the public.

In the meantime, the 1o-time All-Star will try to lead the Bucks past the Thunder, who are still leading the NBA with a 38-6 record.