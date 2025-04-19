If the Milwaukee Bucks crash out early in the NBA Playoffs, one sports analyst believes that Giannis Antetokounmpo should request a trade.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are getting ready for a first-round matchup against the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 postseason, a rematch from last year. He missed most of that series in 2024 due to injury as the team lost in six games.

During an episode of FS1's First Things First show, Chris Broussard provided his thoughts on what Antetokounmpo should do if Milwaukee loses in the first round.

“If they lose this series, it’s probably time for Giannis to say I want out… He may need to go elsewhere to win multiple rings,” Broussard said.

“If they lose this series, it’s probably time for Giannis to say I want out… He may need to go elsewhere to win multiple rings.” Chris Broussard on the Bucks-Pacers 1st round matchup 👀 (via @FTFonFS1)pic.twitter.com/KHrYspXa5I — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

What's next for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

It will be a big decision for Giannis Antetokounmpo to make regarding his future with the Bucks, if Chris Broussard's prediction comes into fruition.

Antetokounmpo had dedicated a lot of MVP-caliber seasons to the Bucks since his rise to stardom in 2017. After winning back-to-back MVPs in 2019 and 2020, he secured the team's championship in 2021 en route to taking Finals MVP.

However, the Bucks have been unable to return to that height. They lost to the Celtics in the 2022 East Semifinals and crashed out of the first round the next two seasons. A third consecutive exit would put the two parties on crossroads of where they should go for the long term.

Milwaukee finished the regular season with a 48-34 record, taking the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They reached the postseason for the ninth straight year, having qualified since 2017.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will prepare for their first-round series against the Pacers, being on the road. Game 1 will take place on April 19 at 1 p.m. ET.