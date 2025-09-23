Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has hinted at the possibility of finishing his career in Athens, saying his wife would welcome the move. The comments came shortly after Greece secured third place at the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket with a victory over Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen and Finland.

In a recent interview with Sports24.gr, Antetokounmpo acknowledged that the idea of playing in Europe has crossed his mind on several occasions. He recalled a conversation with his brother, Thanasis, during which he suggested the possibility of returning to Europe despite being one of the NBA’s biggest names.

“Yes. Last year, after the pre-Olympic, I was sitting with Thanasis, I told you, we were watching some highlights and I said to him, ‘hey Thanasis…’ Look now, he was looking at me like I was crazy. The best player in the world, one of the best players in the world, to come and play in Europe? Is this happening? Of course it can,” Antetokounmpo said.

He added that family considerations could play an important role.

“I told my wife. I said, ‘What do you prefer? Stay in Greece or go to Milwaukee?’ She looks at me and says, ‘Athens. Athens. It’s good in Athens.’ I say, ‘Okay, think about it,’” Antetokounmpo said.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo weighs NBA future against potential return to Greece

Antetokounmpo noted that while financial differences and organizational structures between the NBA and European basketball remain significant, he does not rule out making the transition if the circumstances align.

Article Continues Below

“If you tell Jokic that he would get about the same money and be in Serbia, he would do it. Okay, I think a lot about my body. Certainly the amounts are very different and not only the amounts. The organization is completely different, you've been to the NBA, you've seen how things are. But every year I play for the National Team, I always say the same thing,” he said.

The 30-year-old forward also compared the idea to the choices made by other global sports icons.

“Messi went to MLS, he went to Miami. If the right conditions and the right timing exist, it doesn’t affect me at all,” Antetokounmpo said.

The prospect of the two-time NBA MVP returning to Greece carries weight both for the EuroLeague and the Greek basketball community. Antetokounmpo, who was born and raised in Athens, has regularly expressed pride in representing his home country at international competitions.

For now, Antetokounmpo’s focus shifts back to the NBA. The Bucks open training camp on Sept. 29 before beginning their regular season against the Washington Wizards on Oct. 22. Antetokounmpo will enter his 13th NBA season as Milwaukee looks to return to championship contention in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks are coming off a season in which Antetokounmpo continued to post elite numbers, averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists. His long-term future beyond Milwaukee remains uncertain, but his remarks about Athens suggest that playing in Greece is a scenario he continues to keep on the table.