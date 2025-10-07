With NBA preseason underway, there are quite a few new faces in new places. On Monday, some of those players, such as new Atlanta Hawks big man Kristaps Porzingis, got their first buckets in a new jersey. New Milwaukee Bucks big man Myles Turner was another one of those players getting his first Bucks’ basket during a preseason game against the Miami Heat.

Myles Turner’s first bucket in a Bucks jersey came early in the first quarter during the team’s preseason game against the Heat. Turner caught the ball off after setting a screen, and squared up for the jumper off glass.

Turner’s decision to join the Bucks came as a major shocker in the offseason. The Bucks signed Turner as a free agent, but only were able to clear up enough cap room to sign him after they made an equally shocking decision to waive Damian Lillard.

Turner was a stalwart with the Indiana Pacers, and had reminded with the franchise despite years of enduring trade rumors. Ultimately, the Bucks apparently were able to line up with what he was looking for in a new contract. Turner’s free agent deal was for four years and worth around $108 million.

This past season, Turner was crucial during the Pacers’ run to the NBA Finals. Throughout the playoffs, he averaged 13.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.0 blocked shots with splits of 48.4 percent shooting from the field, 34.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 77.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

During the regular season, Turner was putting up 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.0 blocked shots while shooting 48.1 percent from the field, 39.6 percent from the three-point line and 77.3 percent from the free-throw line.

The No. 11 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Turner had played his entire career to this point with the Pacers. He was considered the top center option on the free agent market this offseason, but even so his departure was a shocker to be sure.