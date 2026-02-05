After what seemed like non-stop rumors with differing outcomes, the Milwaukee Bucks made the decision to keep superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo on the roster past the NBA trade deadline. Now of course they could revisit trade talks in the offseason, but for now, the biggest potential domino is staying put. In the waining hours leading up to the deadline passing, the Bucks’ social media team trolled NBA insiders as if they knew what the final outcome was going to be all along.

With about two hours to go until the NBA trade deadline passes, the Bucks social media team posted a single yawning emoji amid the Giannis Antetokounmpo news.

The Bucks social media team posted a yawn emoji with less than 3 hours until the NBA trade deadline 🥱 pic.twitter.com/Bhb6UoiATL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 5, 2026

In the days leading up to the deadline, Giannis continued to affirm his desire to remain with Bucks, under the condition that they continue trying to mold the roster into a contending team. Ever since the Bucks made a run to the NBA Finals in 2021, winning the title in the process, they have not been able to regain that form amid Antetokounmpo entering his prime years.

Presently, Antetokounmpo is sidelined due to a calf injury. The timetable for his return to the court is not clear, and he presumably will miss the 2026 All-Star Game in which he was voted in as a starter. The No. 15 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, Antetokounmpo still has one more year left on his current contract before he can opt out of his deal in the 2027 offseason.

He’s been limited to only 30 games this season due to injury, at a little over 29 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists with splits of 64.5 percent shooting from the field, 39.5 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 65.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.