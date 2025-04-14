Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are heading back to the NBA playoffs. However, the Miami Heat might be on his mind if there is another flop in the playoffs.

After the Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers last season, 2025 feels like redemption. However, Marcus Morris suggested on First Take that Antetokounmpo head somewhere else if the Bucks season ends in disaster.

If I’m Giannis and we don’t get past the first round, I’m going to sunny, sunny, sunny, Miami… It’s wide open over there, you can start something new. It’s a really big market.” Marcus Morris on Giannis’ future with the Bucks 🗣️ (via @FirstTake)pic.twitter.com/jL9DDYDROi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

“If I’m Giannis and we don’t get past the first round, I’m going to sunny, sunny, sunny, Miami,” Morris said. “It’s wide open over there, you can start something new. It’s a really big market.”

Milwaukee itself is a rather small market, compared to Miami. However, Antetokounmpo has expressed his loyalty to the city. After all, he helped them win their first title since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson were a part of the team.

Since then though, the Bucks have endured some rough upsets. Most notably, the lost to the Miami Heat in the 2023 First Round, after securing the No. 1 seed.

That season sparked the beginning of the end, as head coach Mike Budenholzer was fired shortly after. After that, they hired Adrian Griffin and had him fired midway through the 2023-24 season.

Now, in the Bucks first full season with Doc Rivers, they are poised to make another run. However, if another swift exit takes place, what could happen?

Could Giannis Antetokounmpo leave the Bucks for Heat?

At this point, it's hard to say but the Heat are missing that superstar presence. After all, they traded Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors after a near year-long saga.

They are looking for that final piece to put next to Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. Bringing in Antetokounmpo would be a dream come true for Miami. They would have a Big 3, and one of defense, scoring, and dominance.

Still, loyalty doesn't fade, as evidence in some stars around the league. A guy like Devin Booker is committed to the Phoenix Suns, despite the rocky times the franchise has had.

The same can go for Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. There hasn't been too many winning seasons, in terms of championships. However, he's been committed to put the team on his back.

At the same time, he wants his requests to be met, which the Bucks did by trading for Damian Lillard.

Could the Heat meet those same requests? Pairing him with an elite head coach in Erik Spoelstra could be the difference. It'll be interesting to see if the Bucks flame out in the playoffs.

If they make a big run, he'll likely stay. If not, the clock might be ticking for Antetokounmpo to land in South Beach.