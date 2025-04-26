The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA playoffs so far, but there is still time for them to turn it around. The Bucks lost each of the first two games of their first round series against the Indiana Pacers, leading to a lot of Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors, Doc Rivers job security quips on social media and plenty of blame to go around for the 2021 NBA champs.

The series returned to Milwaukee on Friday night for Game 3, but the first half didn't go according to plan for Antetokounmpo and company. The Pacers led the Bucks 57-47 at halftime as Milwaukee stared a 3-0 deficit right in the face.

At halftime, ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins didn't hold back on the Bucks' effort in the first half.

"The Bucks are trash. The truth hurts. They're trash. They're a team that plays individual basketball, don't play together, don't compete." Kendrick Perkins RIPPED Milwaukee on the halftime show

“The Bucks are trash. The truth hurts. They're trash,” Perkins said. “They're a team that plays individual basketball, don't play together, don't compete.”

The Bucks may have heard Perkins based on how they responded in the second half. Rivers' squad exploded in the third quarter, outscoring the Pacers 39-18 to take an 11-point lead into the final frame. In just 12 minutes, the series flipped from one that Indiana was in complete control of to one where the Bucks seem very close to getting back into the mix.

Antetokounmpo has been instrumental to the Bucks' success in this second half, as he usually is, but Milwaukee wouldn't be in this position without the contributions of Gary Trent Jr. The Duke product has been unstoppable on the offensive end and is having one of the best games of his career with 37 points on 11-for-16 shooting and 9-for-12 from 3-point range.

Antetokounmpo has also added 37 points of his own to go with 12 boards to help the Bucks survive some serious struggles from Damian Lillard in his second game back from injury.

As it stands, the Bucks lead the Pacers 115-95 with just a few minutes left in Game 3, so it looks like Milwaukee will have a chance to square things up in Game 4 in front of their home fans. If Antetokounmpo and company can keep playing with the fire that they have in this second half, they can still make this a series.