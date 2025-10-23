The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Washington Wizards to kick off the 2025-2026 NBA season on Wednesday night. While things have gone swimmingly well for the Bucks through two quarters, not everything has gone smoothly.

Late in the first half, Kevin Porter Jr. sustained an ankle injury. He went back to the locker room and was subsequently ruled out for the rest of the game, according to ClutchPoints beat reporter Brett Siegel.

Bucks’ Kevin Porter Jr. has a left ankle sprain and will not return to tonight’s game against Washington. — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) October 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Before leaving the game, Porter Jr. was an effective contributor on the offensive end. He scored 10 points on 3-for-5 shooting, including two triples, two assists, and a steal in nine minutes of game action.

Despite his absence, the Bucks have poured it on against the overmatched Wizards.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on his way to a season-opening triple double. Newly acquired Myles Turner has anchor the defense in the paint with four blocks. And all 11 players the Bucks have put on the floor have scored.

Despite having one of the best basketball players in the world on its roster, the Bucks are not expected to contend for a championship this year. Superstar guard Damian Lillard is back in Portland, leaving the Bucks without a true point guard.

Porter Jr. is expected to pick up some of that slack, but has never been a great playmaker. After being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Bucks last season, the veteran averaged just under four assists per game.

He did, however, drastically improve his three-point shooting. The Bucks guard knocked down 40 percent of his triples in Milwaukee last season, likely due to Antetokounmpo drawing the defense into the paint.

The severity of Wednesday night's injury is still unclear.