The Milwaukee Bucks were taken down by the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the playoffs, losing 117-98. It was rough from the start for the Bucks, and they couldn't find any consistency on either side of the ball to make it a game. The one thing that hurt them was the lack of production from the starters with the exception of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The player who stood out was Kyle Kuzma, who finished the game with 0 points, rebounds, and assists while being on the floor for 22 minutes. Some NBA fans have compared his statline to Tony Snell's, who has the infamous gif of zeros going down his stat sheet.

With this stat line, Kuzma made history.

“Kyle Kuzma on pace to set a playoff record! The most missed shots by a player to not register a point, rebound, or assist in 20+ minutes of a playoff game! Maurice Lucas’ four missed looks stood for almost 40 years,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Bucks are going to need Kuzma to step up, especially if they want to win this series against a Pacers team that scores a lot of points. With Damian Lillard also sidelined, Kuzma and the rest of the role players are going to have to score and make plays.

The Bucks traded for Kuzma in hopes of him being the No. 3 scoring option alongside Lillard and Antetokounmpo. The good news for the Bucks is that Lillard is cleared to return, and it looks like he will be back either Game 2 or Game 3. It has been a while since Lillard has been on the court, and he definitely raises the Bucks' ceiling with what he's able to do.

It would be big if the Bucks can steal a game on the road, but players such as Kuzma are going to have to produce.