When the Milwaukee Bucks decided to trade away franchise legend Khris Middleton, who admittedly hasn't been his best self physically, to the Washington Wizards for Kyle Kuzma, a lot of eyebrows were raised. After all, it seemed quite confusing that the Bucks would trade away one of the most important players in the history of the franchise for someone who has been struggling throughout the course of the 2024-25 campaign.

But now, Bucks fans are seeing general manager Jon Horst's vision. Kuzma played arguably his best game for the Bucks on Tuesday night in a 127-121 win over the Atlanta Hawks. While Kuzma's production doesn't exactly jump off the page, recording 17 points and 10 rebounds on the night, it's the way he's given Milwaukee additional size, defense, and rebounding, as well as someone who can play consistently huge minutes on a nightly basis, that has convinced Bucks fans of how good of a trade acquisition he is.

“Kuzma the most underrated trade deadline move this whole deadline rather bucks fans wanna hear it or not it’s the truth,” X user @BtwlPicks__ wrote.

“Kuz best game as a Buck, particularly offensively. Didn't try to do too much, wasn't settling for jumpers, nice job cutting and finishing, made some nice passes, and then hit the huge three in the 4th. Kuz Control? Kuz Control,” @nathanmarzion added.

The way Kuzma can mold his game and fit in well on a winning team must be praised; this isn't the first time that the 6'9″ forward has been able to go from a score-first forward who can fill it up for losing teams into someone who buys completely into his role. And the Bucks have been benefitting immensely from his presence, as they have now gone 8-3 since the Kuzma trade, giving Milwaukee a better sense of roster balance.

Bucks discover what having serviceable role players can do for a team

One of the Bucks' troubles over the past season or so has been navigating their lack of depth. After trading for Damian Lillard, the new salary cap restrictions brought forth by the new CBA made it difficult for Milwaukee to acquire serviceable role players. But now, their moves prior to the trade deadline, most notably bringing in Kyle Kuzma, have rectified this situation.

Kevin Porter Jr. and Jericho Sims may not jump off the page as game-changing contributors, but Bucks fans love them nonetheless for giving it their all for the team.

“I can't believe Kuzma, KPJ, and Sims was all it took to get this team completely right,” @zannis_j wrote.

“Between Kuzma, KPJ and Sims, Horst did a nice job filling out the roster,” @DrillerdocEd added.