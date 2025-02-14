Following his trade to the Washington Wizards from the Milwaukee Bucks last week, Khris Middleton penned a heartfelt goodbye to the Bucks fans. The former Bucks forward posted the letter on his social media accounts.

The letter reads:

“Twelve years ago, I arrived in this city as a young player with big dreams. Today, I leave as an NBA champion, 3x All-Star, an Olympic gold medalist, and most importantly, someone who Milwaukee helped shape into the person and player I am today.

From the moment I stepped foot in this city, you embraced me. Together, we experienced the rebuilding years, the emergence of a championship contender, and ultimately, the unforgettable journey to the 2021 NBA Championship.

That magical run will stay with me forever – the late-game shots, the comeback victories, and most importantly, bringing the Larry O'Brien Trophy back to Milwaukee after 50 years.

To the incredible Bucks fans: Your passion and support through every up and down has been nothing short of amazing. From the early days at the Bradley Center, to the energy at Fiserv Forum and the packed Deer District during our championship run — the way this entire city rallies behind its team is something special that Ill always cherish.

To the Bucks organization: Thank you for believing in me, developing me, and giving me the opportunity to grow from a trade piece into an All-Star and champion.

To the Milwaukee community: This city has become my home.

The relationships built, the community initiatives we've worked on together, and the countless memories made both on and off the court will stay with me forever.

As I begin this new chapter, I'm excited for the opportunities ahead. But Milwaukee will always hold a special place in my heart.

This isn't goodbye – it's thank you.”

Khris Middleton was a cornerstone of the Bucks, playing a crucial role in their 2021 championship run and their continued pursuit of titles. Over 735 games with the team, Middleton averaged 17.1 points per game and was known as the team’s closer before Damian Lillard’s arrival in the 2023-2024 season.

He often delivered clutch shots to secure victories for Milwaukee. However, persistent injuries began to take a toll, impacting his role on the team.

This season, Middleton is averaging just 12.6 points over 23 games—his lowest since his first season with the Bucks in 2013-14. During the offseason, he underwent arthroscopic surgeries on both ankles, further hindering his performance.

Still, Middleton was a fan favorite as well as being well-liked in the locker room. Following Middleton's trade, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo took to his social media to show his love for his former teammate, posting two pictures of Middleton with the words, “My GOAT.”