On Tuesday, the basketball world lost a true luminary in Junior Bridgeman, the former Milwaukee Bucks small forward-turned-Milwaukee Bucks minority owner who passed away at 71 after a heart attack.

A true success story of life after basketball, Bridgeman became a role model for hoopers after their careers on the hardwood came to an end, with his portfolio of Wendy's restaurants, magazines, and Coca-Cola bottling plants becoming a true inspiration for scores of entrepreneurs the world over, the former forward became good friends with Magic Johnson, who took to social media to say goodbye to his former friend.

“I’m saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Junior Bridgeman. I had the privilege of playing against him, and I’ll never forget how he had one of the sweetest jump shots in the NBA. But it was his character, his kindness, and his gentle soul that truly left a lasting impression on me. He was one of the nicest guys you would ever want to meet,” Johnson wrote on social media.

“What people don’t realize is Junior didn’t make a fortune as a player, but he turned what he earned into something extraordinary, becoming a billionaire African American businessman in this country. His business portfolio included owning 450 Wendy’s and Chili’s franchises in 20 states, Coca-Cola bottling operations in the US and Canada, Ebony and Jet magazines, Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, and he was a minority owner of the Milwaukee Bucks. Junior also served on the boards of PGA of America, Churchill Downs Inc, Fifth Third Bank, Jackson Hewitt, Governors Scholar Program, Crusade for Children Foundation, University of Louisville’s Board of Trustees, Louisville Arena Authority, and more. He is the blueprint to so many current and former athletes across sports that success doesn’t end when you're done playing.

“Beyond business, Junior and his wife Doris made a lasting impact by opening doors for African Americans at the Kentucky Derby. Through their annual pre-Derby party and fundraising efforts, they gave access to so many, including myself, to experience this iconic event – something that had historically been out of reach for many in our community.

“Thank you, Junior, for being an inspiration on how to be a man, a husband, a father, and a businessman. You spent so much of your post-playing career mentoring and educating athletes and I always reference your journey when I speak to young athletes about transitioning from the court or field to the boardroom. Your legacy will transcend beyond your financial success to the doors you opened for so many and inspiring generations to come. Rest in peace, my friend. Cookie and I will be praying for his wife Doris, kids Eden, Justin, and Ryan, and the entire Bridgeman family.”

Though Bridgeman may be gone, his story and willingness to bet on himself and people's love of hamburgers is a truly inspiring tale that will be remembered well into the future, especially as a new crop of former athletes ask “what's next” each passing year.