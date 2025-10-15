These days, it seems like there is always a ticking clock next to the Milwaukee Bucks, as fans wonder if Giannis Antetokounmpo will finally request a trade and end his storied run with the franchise that drafted him in 2013. Barring a successful showing in the playoffs, many people predict a split will occur by next summer. Myles Turner figures to be a central part of Operation “Keep The Greek Freak in Cream City.” But he has to be healthy in order to execute his role.

The veteran center and prized free agency signing sat out Milwaukee's preseason finale versus the Oklahoma City Thunder because of right calf soreness. Since the Bucks begin their 2025-26 campaign next Wednesday, there is naturally some concern about his forthcoming availability. Head coach Doc Rivers allayed those qualms following Tuesday's 116-112 loss to OKC.

The 2008 NBA champion told the media, per The Athletic's Eric Nehm, that Turner “just had a little calf soreness, nothing urgent or anything.” Rivers is not worried about the two-time blocking king missing the team's season opener.

Myles Turner is mighty important to Bucks

It has already been established that Milwaukee has a better chance of retaining Antetokounmpo by advancing deep into the playoffs. That is arguably more likely to happen if the squad gets off to a strong start and is able to cruise into the top six of the Eastern Conference, and that is more likely to happen if Turner is healthy to begin the season. The Bucks signed the 29-year-old to a four-year, $108.9 million contract in July, pegging him as the big-man upgrade they need to vault back into contention.

There are still questions surrounding Milwaukee's depth and shooting — what else is new — but Turner can potentially fix some of the franchise's previous problems. He was instrumental in the Indiana Pacers advancing to the NBA Finals last season, displaying a powerful blend of defensive interior strength and 3-point shooting prowess. The No. 11 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 2024-25, while also knocking down a career-high 39.6 percent of his attempts from distance.

Although he performed poorly against the Thunder in the Finals, Myles Turner can make the Bucks better. Injury misfortune would quickly dampen fans' optimism, however, and expose the possible risks of paying a center with a decade's worth of experience a hefty contract. Luckily, it appears the newcomer is still on track to make his Milwaukee debut in a meeting with the Washington Wizards on Oct. 22.