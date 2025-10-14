The Milwaukee Bucks may have added another member of the Antetokounmpo family, but that doesn't necessarily mean Giannis will be sticking around forever.

While the Bucks signed Giannis's youngest brother, Alex Antetokounmpo, to a two-way contract yesterday, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania said the move will have no impact on whether the two-time league MVP and 2021 Finals MVP will stick around Milwaukee for years to come.

“The Bucks are clearly doing everything they can to make Giannis feel as comfortable as possible and as accommodated as possible,” Charania said on ‘NBA Today'. “This is clearly a move that they're doing, leaving no stone unturned in that regard, by signing Alex.

“But from Giannis's point of view, I'm told that these moves are isolated from him and his decisions, and my understanding is he will make his ultimate decision on his future, whatever that may be, as he has one year left on his contract after this season. And that will be based on the team's play. And to that end, the first quarter of this NBA season is going to be critical to see just how good or where the Bucks stand in the NBA, in the Eastern Conference this season.”

Alex, who has struggled to make an impact in the last five years as a pro, was formerly a member of the Bucks' G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, from 2022 to 2024 after a stint with Raptors 905, Toronto's affiliate. In 65 games over three seasons, Alex made eight starts and averaged 5 points and 3.6 rebounds in 18.6 minutes per game.

The youngest of the Antetokounmpo children, Alex joins Giannis and Thanasis in the Milwaukee organization.

Giannis was drafted in the first round by the Bucks in 2013, and Thanasis, who is two and nine years older than Giannis and Alex, respectively, had been with the Bucks from 2019 to 2024. After tearing his Achilles tendon in May 2024, Thanasis was not signed by any team during the 2024-25 season, although he still attended many Bucks games. He signed back with the team in August, having healed from the injury.

The year after Giannis led the Bucks to the franchise's first NBA title in 50 years in 2021, Milwaukee lost in Game 7 of the conference semifinals to the Boston Celtics. Since then, the Bucks have been eliminated in the first round each year.

The Bucks open their season on Oct. 22 at home vs. Khris Middleton and the Washington Wizards.