Giannis Antetokounmpo has not played since the Milwaukee Bucks' 134-123 win over the Indiana Pacers on March 15. The 13-year veteran suffered a hyper-extended knee injury and a bone bruise in that contest and has been ruled out ever since. On Tuesday, the NBPA issued a statement, blasting Milwaukee for wanting to shut Antetokounmpo down despite him wanting to play.

The NBPA called out the Bucks for allegedly tanking, despite the fact that Milwaukee does not own a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Regardless, the union claims they are doing their part to hold the franchise accountable, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

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“The Player Participation Policy was designed by the league to hold teams accountable and ensure that when an All-Star like Giannis Antetokounmpo is healthy and ready to play, he is on the court,” said the NBPA. “Unfortunately, anti-tanking policies are only as effective as their enforcement; fans, broadcast partners, and the integrity of the game itself will continue to suffer as long as ownership goes unchecked. We look forward to collaborating with the NBA on meaningful new proposals that will directly address and discourage tanking.”

This story is currently developing, and more information will be published soon.