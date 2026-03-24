The Milwaukee Bucks wasted no time deciding on the future of Cam Thomas, placing him on waivers after just 18 games with the team. The guard averaged just 10.7 points per game and 16.6 minutes, never fully finding a fit within the rotation. It was a surprise given the weight they placed on Thomas' shoulders, according to Shams Charania via X, formerly Twitter.

“Bucks GM Jon Horst sold Thomas as a key part of the team's contention ability this season and the future after the team signed him post-trade deadline,” Charania posted. “While Doc Rivers compared Thomas to Lou Williams and Jamal Crawford after just two games. Now he's waived.”

The Brooklyn Nets cut Thomas earlier this season after a rough start to the year. He averaged just 15.6 points per game through 24 games, which was a significant dropoff from his previous two seasons with the Nets. He started the year hot for Brooklyn, but a hamstring injury completely derailed his season.

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The hamstring issue was a recurring problem dating back to the 2024-25 season, when he played in just 25 games. In a limited sample size, the guard was averaging 24 points per game, which gave some hope that he could bounce back in this season. It looked like it could become a reality until the injury problems struck.

The Bucks made a corresponding move in the wake of the Cam Thomas news, converting Pete Nance to a multi-year standard NBA contract. Nance is averaging 12.1 minutes and 4.5 points per game in 37 appearances, which is more games than he played in the previous three seasons combined.