The Milwaukee Bucks beat the odds, emerging victorious 120-110 against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night without superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was ruled out an hour before tipoff due to left-knee soreness.

Despite missing the two-time MVP, Milwaukee executed a disciplined performance at the Fiserv Forum, holding Golden State to just 42.4% shooting overall and 34.2% from beyond the arc, while committing only 12 turnovers compared to the Warriors' 19.

The spotlight belonged to former Golden State guard Ryan Rollins, who generated a career-high 32 points, along with eight assists, three rebounds, and just one turnover. Rollins shot an efficient 13-of-21 from the field, including 5-of-7 from three-point range.

His scoring surge came in back-to-back games, as he had set a previous career-high of 25 points against the New York Knicks. Rollins’ ability to penetrate the paint and hit timely jump shots proved decisive, helping the Bucks maintain control throughout the contest, particularly in the fourth quarter.

After the game, Rollins playfully addressed Warriors fans, saying, “What up dub dub nation, good dub, great dub, we gotta keep it going, YESSIR.”

The 23-year-old guard has made the most of his increased role since Kevin Porter Jr.’s left ankle injury in the season opener, now starting at point guard. For the season, Rollins is averaging 15.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and three steals in 29.8 minutes per game, scoring in double figures in all but one contest.

Golden State drafted Rollins 44th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. He played sparingly in his rookie season before the team traded him to the Washington Wizards as part of the Jordan Poole–Chris Paul deal. In under a year, Rollins has emerged as a rising star for Milwaukee.

The Warriors fell short amid strong performances from Stephen Curry (27 points), Jonathan Kuminga (24 points, 8 rebounds), and Jimmy Butler (23 points, 11 rebounds). Turnovers and subpar shooting, particularly in the second half, where they managed just 52 points, contributed to their second loss of the season.

Golden State, now 4-2, will face a challenging stretch on the road with nine of its next 11 games away from home. Meanwhile, the Bucks, now 4-1 on the season, will host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.