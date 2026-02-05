Last week, a bombshell struck the NBA: the Milwaukee Bucks were reportedly more willing to shop Giannis Antetokounmpo on the trade market than ever. The Bucks haven't been very good this season, and it's not looking like they'll be good for the foreseeable future. This has led to Antetokounmpo having a wandering eye, especially when there's been a disconnect as far as goals go between him and the front office.

Be that as it may, it doesn't look as though any team is going to be able to put together an acceptable trade package for the Bucks prior to the deadline. Brett Siegel, NBA insider for ClutchPoints, said on the Clutch Scoops show that he doesn't believe that Antetokounmpo will have a new team at the deadline.

“The Warriors package is there, [but] barring a last minute change, I don’t see that happening. And so the Miami Heat, [who are] out on Giannis, could get Ja Morant as Tomer (Azarly) just alluded to. But all indications right now are that Giannis will remain with the Bucks past the trade deadline,” Siegel said.

Bucks to revisit Giannis Antetokounmpo trade talks come offseason time?

The rumor mill has indeed indicated that the parties that are most interested in Antetokounmpo could not put together a trade package that would convince the Bucks to deal away the greatest player in franchise history.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been rumored to be the most involved in Antetokounmpo trade talks, but they reportedly could not acquire enough first-round picks to supplement their Jaden McDaniels-centered package.

The Warriors have the enticing draft capital, but the player package they can put together is rather uninspiring for a Bucks team that wants to remain semi-competitive since they don't control a few of their future firsts.

There should be more teams who can put forth a competitive offer come offseason time, and the Bucks may be best served waiting for that time to come.