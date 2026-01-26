The Milwaukee Bucks have fallen on hard times in the 2025-26 season, with Giannis Antetokounmpo recently going down with yet another injury as trade rumors swirl around the franchise. The Bucks are currently well below the playoff line in the Eastern Conference, and the likelihood of them making a win-now move have now dwindled in the wake of their star's injury.

Recently, NBA insider Henry Abbott of TrueHoop reported on Antetokounmpo's desire to find a new home, noting that “Giannis was close to firing his longtime agent Alex Saratsis over his failure to get Giannis traded from the Bucks.”

Abbott also reported on a potential name who could take over as Antetokounmpo's new agent if Saratsis was indeed let go.

“Rich Paul of Klutch Sports not only has a tendency to talk about Giannis, but also–multiple sources agree–has been talking to Giannis’s brother Thanasis as of late. Rich, it seems clear, would like to represent Giannis, and… is said to have been making the case that he’s the guy who can get a star player where he wants to go,” he reported.

Indeed, Paul has been known over the years for using his leverage in the league, most of which stems from his association with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, to get his clients to their–or his–preferred destinations, and it's easy to see why that might be appealing to Antetokounmpo at the present moment.

Meanwhile, some are wondering how Antetokounmpo's increasing injury concerns, which have become a major problem in recent seasons, may or may not affect what the Bucks could get back for him in a trade, as well as the fact that he can become a free agent in the 2027 offseason.

In any case, the Bucks clearly have a lot to sort out between now and the February 5 NBA trade deadline.