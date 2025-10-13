In Milwaukee, it's a family affair, and you need to look no further than the Bucks' most recent signing.

Amid persistent rumors Giannis Antetokounmpo is eyeing a trade, including to the New York Knicks, the Bucks triple-downed on their commitment to Giannis and the Antetokounmpo clan by signing his younger brother, Alex, ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season.

“The Milwaukee Bucks are signing Alex Antetokounmpo to a two-way NBA deal, joining older brothers Giannis and Thanasis, Octagon's Alex Saratsis tells ESPN,” NBA insider Shams Charania posted on X, formerly Twitter. “This marks the first time in NBA history that three brothers are on active roster contracts with the same team.”

Alex Antetokounmpo, who was 12 when Giannis made his NBA debut with the Bucks in 2013, went to high school at Dominican in the Milwaukee County village of Whitefish Bay.

At 6-foot-8, the 24-year-old Alex has bounced around while trying to establish himself as a pro like older brothers Giannis, Thanasis, and Kostas. Since going undrafted in 2021, Alex has played for the Toronto Raptors and Bucks' G League affiliates and in Lithuania, Montenegro, and most recently, the family's home country of Greece.

Signing a two-way contract allows Alex to play with both the Bucks in Milwaukee and in the G League with the Wisconsin Herd, which are based in Oshkosh. Since the Bucks had already signed three two-way players, the maximum number, they will have to waive either Jamaree Bouyea, Pete Nance, or Mark Sears, the latter of whom was signed this offseason after he went undrafted.

Whether Alex actually plays for the Bucks remains to be seen, but nonetheless, his presence should serve as another sign of the franchise's support for Giannis, whose older brother, Thanasis, was also signed this offseason.

Thanasis, who has not averaged more than 10 minutes per game in his five years in Milwaukee, often attended the Bucks' games last season despite not being signed while he was recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. Once healed, Thanasis inked a one-year deal with the Bucks in August.

Still, the rumors will continue to swirl around Giannis, who has spent his entire career with the Bucks.

Milwaukee opens the 2025-26 regular season on Oct. 22 at home vs. Khris Middleton and the Washington Wizards.