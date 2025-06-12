The Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo have a big offseason, as there's a chance the star could decide to request a trade and play elsewhere. There's also a good chance that he could stay with the Bucks and see everything through, while still trying to compete for a championship.

The Bucks are hoping that the latter happens, and they've been selling Antetokounmpo on something that may make him want to stick around, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“One thing that they have pitched him on is having the ball in his hands a lot more next season,” Charania said on the Pat McAfee Show. “I don’t think there’s going to be any surprise if Thanasis might be on this team again. But they’re telling Giannis: we’ll give you more control, more touches, more creation responsibility. They believe they can compete in the Eastern Conference.

“Whether that’s true or not, that’s what they’re selling him. You essentially take somewhat of a gap year, retool this team, and push again next year. From my understanding, Jon Horst and Doc Rivers genuinely believe this team can make a run, especially if Giannis fully buys in. Whether that’s enough to satisfy him—we’ll see. But that’s the Bucks’ pitch.”

Article Continues Below

The Bucks will be without Damian Lillard for most of next season as he recovers from an Achilles injury, which means someone else will have to handle the ball at the guard position. Antetokounmpo can be the ball handler for the Bucks, and that could be tough for opposing defenses.

There will have to be other things the Bucks do as well if they want to be able to compete with Antetokounmpo on the team. Re-signing some free agents will be key, but also going out and getting better talent in the market will be important.

In the end, if Antetokounmpo can see the vision, he'll definitely be back.