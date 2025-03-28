The Milwaukee Bucks will host the New York Knicks on Friday at Fiserv Forum. Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable on the team's injury report due to a left foot sprain.

Here's everything we know about Antetokounmpo's injury and playing status vs. the Knicks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury status vs. Knicks

Antetokounmpo appeared on the Bucks' injury report with a left foot sprain following Monday's 108-106 loss to the Phoenix Suns. The Bucks listed him as questionable for Wednesday's 127-117 loss to the Denver Nuggets before ruling him out. Another questionable tag gives the two-time MVP a chance to return to Milwaukee's lineup on Friday.

Antetokounmpo has had an MVP-caliber season, averaging 30.2 points, 12.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.2 blocks on 60 percent shooting over 59 appearances. Yet, the Bucks have posted a 4-7 record over their last 11 games, dropping them to sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Doc Rivers' squad is a half-game behind the Detroit Pistons for fifth with 10 games remaining.

If the season ended today, they would face the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs. To make matters worse, the Bucks just lost Damian Lillard indefinitely due to a blood clot.

Meanwhile, the Knicks have posted a 5-5 record since losing star point guard Jalen Brunson to an ankle sprain. They sit comfortably in third place in the East playoff picture at 45-27. Miles McBride (left groin strain) and Cameron Payne (ankle sprain) will miss Friday's game, leaving New York with Tyler Kolek and Delon Wright as options at point guard.

So, regarding whether Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing tonight vs. the Knicks, the Bucks shouldn't rush their top player back if he's at risk for further injury. However, they'll have a difficult time regaining the East's fifth seed from the Pistons without him in the lineup moving forward.

Bucks injury report

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Left Foot; Sprain

Damian Lillard: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Calf; Deep vein thrombosis

Bobby Portis: Out – League Suspension

Jericho Sims: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Thumb; UCL Sprain

Knicks injury report

Jalen Brunson: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Ankle; Sprain

Pacome Dadiet: Questionable – G League – On Assignment

Ariel Hukporti: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Knee; Meniscus Surgery

Miles McBride: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Groin; Contusion/Strain

Kevin McCullar Jr.: Out – G League – Two-Way

Cameron Payne: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Ankle; Sprain