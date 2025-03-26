The Milwaukee Bucks will visit the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday at Ball Arena. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for the matchup due to a left foot sprain.

Here’s everything we know about Antetokounmpo's injury and playing status moving forward.

Giannis Antetokounmpo ruled out vs. Nuggets due to left foot injury

Antetokounmpo popped up on the Bucks' injury report with a left foot sprain following Monday's 108-106 loss to the Phoenix Suns. He played 37 minutes during the defeat, posting 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists on 12-of-19 shooting from the field and 6-of-13 from the free-throw line.

While the Bucks ruled out the superstar for Wednesday's matchup, an initial questionable tag indicates the injury won't sideline him long-term. His status should gain clarity in the coming days. Antetokounmpo has had an MVP-caliber season, averaging 30.2 points, 12.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.2 blocks on 60 percent shooting over 59 appearances.

The Bucks are battling to hold onto the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. They are tied with the Detroit Pistons with 11 games remaining, but hold the tiebreaker. Milwaukee has posted a 4-6 record over its last 10 games and just lost Damian Lillard indefinitely due to a blood clot.

Lillard has averaged 24.9 points and 7.1 assists on 45/38/92 shooting splits over 58 appearances this season.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are jockeying for position atop the Western Conference standings. Denver sits in third place at 45-28, a half-game ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies and two behind the Houston Rockets for second. Nikola Jokic missed the team's last five games and is doubtful for Wednesday's Bucks matchup due to a left ankle injury.

Aaron Gordon is also questionable due to right calf injury management and a left ankle ailment.

Bucks injury report

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Left Foot; Sprain

Damian Lillard: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Calf; Deep Vein Thrombosis

Bobby Portis: Out – League Suspension

Jericho Sims: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Thumb; UCL Sprain

Nuggets injury report

Christian Braun: Probable – Injury/Illness – Left Foot; Strain

Aaron Gordon: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Right Calf; Injury Management/Left Ankle Sprain

DaRon Holmes II: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Achilles Tendon; Repair

Nikola Jokic: Doubtful – Injury/Illness – Left Ankle; Impingement

Julian Strawther: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Knee; Sprain