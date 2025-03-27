ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as we head to the Eastern Conference for this next meeting between playoff-bound teams. The New York Knicks (45-27) will visit the Milwaukee Bucks (40-32) for their third and final meeting of the season, NY leading 2-0. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Bucks prediction and pick.

The New York Knicks currently occupy the three-spot in the Eastern standings, leading the Indiana Pacers by four games as the season winds down. They most recently fell to the Los Angeles Clippers 126-113, posting an even 5-5 record over their last 10 games. They'll look for the season sweep against their rivals in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently sitting in the East's six-spot, trailing the Detroit Pistons by just a half-game. They most recently fell to the Denver Nuggets 127-117, posting a lackluster 4-6 record over their last 10 games. They'll look for their first win against New York as the short betting favorite at home.

Here are the Knicks-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Bucks Odds

New York Knicks: -1 (-110)

Moneyline: -116

Milwaukee Bucks: +1 (-110)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 221 (-110)

Under: 221 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Bucks

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: MSG Network, FanDuel Sports, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Knicks Will Cover the Spread/Win

The New York Knicks are trying to hold their playoff position steady as they continue to be without their leading man in Jalen Brunson. Brunson's status will be updated in the coming days as he trends in the right direction and they'll need every bit of his efforts if they plan to make a deep run into the postseason. With Cameron Payne also being out for this upcoming game, the Knicks will have to lean on Landry Shamet and Mikal Bridges to lead their offense from a ball-handling standpoint.

Karl-Anthony Towns is coming in off a massive game that saw him score 34 points and drain 4-7 on his three-point attempts. While it wasn't enough to beat the Clippers, they can rest easy knowing Towns can turn up the aggression and find 30 in a game without Jalen Brunson. OG Anunoby has also taken a step forward without Brunson, and they're hoping he can continue to serve as the difference-maker for winning games even after their star returns.

Why the Bucks Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Milwaukee Bucks lost a tough game their last time out and they'll have another tough task against a Knicks team they have yet to beat this season. Still, they have the upper hand having won six of their last 10 meetings against New York, and they'll have a much better chance to steal a win without Brunson on the floor. The recent development of losing Damian Lillard for the unforeseeable future certainly puts a dent in their title chances, but Giannis Antetokounmpo has led this team to a championship once before and will be hell-bent on doing so again.

The Bucks will have to rely much more on their three-point shooters to produce now that Lillard is no longer in the lineup. Gary Trent Jr. is seeing the best shooting year of his career, and he's made 17 threes over his last four games. AJ Green has also been given the green light to let it fly, and he'll be much more inclined to do so with his increase in minutes. Still, the Bucks will look to work the ball inside to Gianni,s and he tries to create foul trouble for Karl-Anthony Towns and earn his team free opportunities at the line.

Final Knicks-Bucks Prediction & Pick

In both of their previous meetings this season, the Knicks managed to win 116-94 and 140-106 in massively lopsided performances. One of those wins came off the back of a 44-point night from Jalen Brunson, so the Knicks will certainly be pressed to find someone to match his production. Josh Hart has been on a triple-double rampage this season and he could stand to see success here if he's able to spread the ball around effectively.

Still, the Milwaukee Bucks are still fighting hard for playoff position and this game will mean a little something more for them playing with Damian Lillard on their minds. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been their leading scorer both times out against the Knicks and he stands to have another big performance in this game with more on the line.

For our final betting prediction, let's roll with the Milwaukee Bucks to cover the spread at home and improve their standing for the time being.

Final Knicks-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks +1 (-110)