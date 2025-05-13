The future of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is a big topic of discussion right now as trade chatter is loud. Everything is still on the table for Giannis, but a lot of NBA experts are expecting a trade to go down. The Bucks don't look like the championship team that they were a few years back, and an early playoff exit has fueled the trade discussion even more. Still though, there is a chance that Giannis returns for his 13th season in Milwaukee.

With Damian Lillard injured and likely set to miss a good portion of next season, championship hopes for the Bucks are slim. However, one insider believes that Milwaukee can use this in their pitch to get Giannis Antetokounmpo to stay.

“With that reality, how can the Bucks pitch Antetokounmpo on their path forward? One potential direction could be a gap year from contention to better position the organization to contend moving ahead and accepting that next season may not be the season Milwaukee wins its third NBA championship,” The Athletic's Eric Nehm said.

The Bucks likely aren't going to compete for a championship next season, but a gap year could still be a good thing for Giannis and the Bucks. A lot of star players go through instances like this.

“Other than Tim Duncan, all of the great single-franchise players went through gap years,” Nehm added. “Kobe Bryant led the league in scoring twice in the gap years between his fourth and fifth championships with the Los Angeles Lakers. A 32-year-old Steph Curry led the league in scoring and finished third in MVP in the 2020-21 season as the Golden State Warriors waited for Klay Thompson to return from injuries.”

With Damian Lillard out, the game would flow through Giannis even more than it already does. The recipe would be there for him to have another MVP season.

“With an increase in usage and more playmaking responsibility, Antetokounmpo could lead the league in scoring for the first time in his career,” Nehm said. “Or maybe he could average a triple-double. And if he does either of those things while leading the Bucks to a playoff spot — remember, it only took 44 wins to clinch the sixth seed in the East this season — it may lead to his third NBA MVP.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to compete for championships, and that probably won't happen next season in Milwaukee. Still, the Bucks could use the gap year with Giannis to reload for the future. That might be the only pitch that the Bucks have for their superstar.